Karachi school moves SHC against collection of GST

Karachi school on Monday moved the Sindh High Court (SHC) against collection of General Sales Tax (GST) on electricity bill, ARY News reported.

A private school filed a plea with SHC against the school for sending an electricity bill with GST. We are running a school, not a retailer, the plea stated and added that K-Electric has slapped Rs6,000 each GST on the four commercial electricity meters.

The plaintiff said they are registered with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and collection of sales tax via electricity bill is illegal.

The SHC after the initial hearing served notices to the respondents including KE and asked them to appear before the court on August 3.

Read more: K-Electric has no objections to removing GST on electricity bills: spox

Earlier, the K-Electric spokesperson clarified that the company has no objections to removing the general sales tax (GST) on the electricity bills which was announced by the federal government in the current fiscal year’s budget for all power distribution companies.

The spokesperson clarified that the company respects the business community and is standing side-by-side with them. K-Electric will immediately enforce the amendment in the order related to the tax.

Comments