Karachi Sea View double death probe: Key CCTV footage emerges

KARACHI: Key CCTV footage emerged on Thursday in the investigation into the deaths of two men whose decomposing bodies were found inside a car parked at an apartment building near Sea View in Karachi.

Police on Wednesday recovered the bodies from a car parked in the building’s parking area. One of the deceased was identified as 34-year-old Asadullah, a resident of Shirin Jinnah Colony, who was reportedly a mechanic and also worked as a driver for a family. His body was found in the driver’s seat. The car was registered in the name of a woman identified as Tasleem Zahra, police said.

The second deceased, a man believed to be in his early 20s, remains unidentified. According to CCTV footage obtained by ARY News, both men arrived at the apartment’s parking area on a motorcycle on August 17 at around 9:12pm.

The footage shows the two men walking towards the parking area moments after arriving. Asadullah can be seen unlocking the garage and entering it, followed shortly afterwards by the other man.

The footage further shows Asadullah coming out of the garage moments later and looking around the apartment premises. After taking a brief walk around the area, he returned to the garage.

Police said the two men then sat inside the car and started its engine.

Two decomposing bodies found in car at Sea View Karachi

Darakhshan Police Station SHO Rashid-ur-Rehman said the initial investigation suggested that the men may have died of suffocation.

According to police, the garage was completely enclosed, raising the possibility that carbon monoxide accumulated inside while the vehicle’s engine was running.

The vehicle had also run out of fuel, further strengthening the possibility that the engine had been running before the two men died, police said.

Police believe the men may have died within a few hours of entering the garage, while the condition of the bodies suggested that they had been there for more than two days.

Asadullah’s family had reported him missing on August 18 after he failed to return from his shop in Badar Commercial, DHA, police said.

The identity of the second deceased has yet to be established, while investigators are continuing to examine the CCTV footage and other evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.