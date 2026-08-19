KARACHI: Police on Wednesday recovered the decomposing bodies of two men from a car parked inside the parking area of an apartment building at Sea View in Karachi.

According to police, the bodies were found inside a vehicle parked in a garage at the apartment complex. Both bodies were in an advanced state of decomposition, suggesting that the men had been inside the vehicle for a considerable period.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South, Mahzoor Ali, said two pairs of slippers were also found outside the vehicle.

The car was registered in the name of a woman identified as Tasleem Zahra, police said.

After collecting evidence from the scene, police shifted the bodies to Jinnah Hospital for post-mortem examinations. One of the deceased was identified as 34-year-old Asadullah.

According to initial information, both men may have died of suffocation. However, police said the exact cause of death would be determined after the post-mortem examinations. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

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