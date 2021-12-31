Karachi’s Sea View to be turned into no-go area on New Year Eve  

KARACHI: Police have announced to turn Karachi’s Sea View and its surrounding areas into a no-go area for two days amid security measures for the new year celebrations in the city, ARY NEWS reported.

SSP South Zubair Nazir Shaikh while detailing the security measures said that the Sea View and surrounding area will be a no-go area and nobody would be allowed to enter the premises. “Anybody trying to take the law into their hand will be dealt strictly,” he said.

He shared that a single track will be used for the flow of traffic at the Sea View and hurdles will be erected at multiple locations. “Most of the businesses at Karachi’s beach will be closed by 8:00 pm on New Year’s eve,” Zubair Nazir Shaikh said.

The SSP, however, added that families would be allowed to go to Sea View.

“Anybody involved in aerial firing will be booked under attempt to murder charges while youngsters using motorbikes without silencers will be arrested,” he said while warning that a large contingent of police will be deployed to deal with the situation at the roads leading to the beach.

The Sindh Home Department has already imposed a ban on celebratory firing besides ordering security deployments on coastal and sensitive localities ahead of New Year Eve.

A notification was issued by the Sindh home department regarding special measures across the province on New Year’s Eve to avoid any untoward situation.

According to the notification, aerial firing was banned and orders were issued to impose emergency in hospitals. Deployments of police and Rangers officials will be made on coastal and sensitive areas.

Moreover, traffic plans will be devised for the routes towards Sea View. It has been directed to ensure the implementation of COVID-19 SOPs on the public spots.

