Karachi: Security guard foils robbery bid at private hospital, guns down dacoit

A security guard gunned down a dacoit and foiled the robbery bid at a private hospital, whereas, three accomplices of the dacoit fled from the scene, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The incident took place in Karachi’s North Nazimabad area. Four dacoits stored a private hospital but the security guard resisted the robbery and killed one dacoit. A security guard also sustained injuries by the firing of the dacoits.

The wounded security guard was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

In another incident, two thieves were caught red-handed in Karachi. According to the police, residents caught two thieves in Orangi Town’s Gulshan-e-Zia. The thieves were handed over to the police after residents subjected them to severe torture.

The thieves identified as Samiullah and Kamran have been shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, the police said.

In the recent past, the number of street crimes has sharply increased in Karachi.

Earlier, citizens caught a man for stealing batteries from parked motorbikes at II Chundrigar Road.

As soon as he came to steal another battery in a day, people nabbed him. He was handed over to the police after torture.

The police after the initial probe also recovered the batteries of five motorcycles from his possession. He was later shifted to a police station for legal formalities and further investigation.

