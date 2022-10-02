Karachi: Two thieves caught red handed in Orangi Town

KARACHI: Two thieves were caught red-handed in Karachi in Karachi on Sunday, ARY News reported.

As per police, residents caught two thieves in Orangi Town’s Gulshan-e-Zia. The thieves were handed over to the police after residents subjected them to severe torture.

The thieves identified as Samiullah and Kamran have been shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, the police said.

In the recent past, the number of street crimes has sharply increased in Karachi.

Read more: KARACHI MAN STEALING CARS’ BATTERIES CAUGHT RED HANDED

Earlier, citizens caught a man for stealing batteries from parked motorbikes at II Chundrigar Road.

As soon as he came to steal another battery in a day, people nabbed him. He was handed over to the police after torture.

The police after the initial probe also recovered the batteries of five motorcycles from his possession. He was later shifted to a police station for legal formalities and further investigation.

Comments