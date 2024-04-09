Karachi: Security guard shot dead by robbers

KARACHI: Amid rising crime rate in the city, robbers shot dead a security guard in the Gharibabad area of the city on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The victim, identified as Wahid hailing from Sindh’s Larkana, was working as a security guard at a private housing society near Gharibabad Underpass.

According to details, the suspected robbers were committing robbery in the area when rangers arrived at the scene. In an attempt to escape arrest, the dacoits resorted to firing, resulting in the killing of Wahid.

Sources said that the slain security guard was working in the society for the last six months.

Police said that three bullet shells were retrieved from the scene while a search was underway to apprehend the suspected robbers.

It is pertinent to mention that around 60 citizens have been killed so far by the robbers in Karachi.

In a report, the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) on Tuesday released statistics on Karachi street crimes in the first three months of 2024.

The report revealed that as many as 22,627 crimes were reported in the first three months (Jan-March) of 2024.

During the 91 days, 59 people lost their lives while resisting robberies in the port city, while over 700 people sustained injuries.

373 cars, 15,968 motorbikes and 6,102 mobile phones were snatched or stolen in Karachi during the first three months of 2024.

The CPLC report further said that 25 incidents of extortion and five incidents of kidnapping for ransom were reported in Karachi.

Overall 154 people lost their lives in the first three months of 2024 in various incidents, the report said.

Meanwhile, Karachi Police Chief Additional Inspector General Imran Yaqoob said that the majority of the suspects committing crimes in the city were outsiders including those from interior Sindh and Balochistan.

Speaking to media representatives, Additional IG Imran Yaqoob said that approximately 400,000 ‘professional’ baggers and criminal elements turn to Karachi during the Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr in Karachi.