Karachi sees coldest day in over a decade

KARACHI: The metropolis on Monday broke a 13-year record and experienced the coldest day with the maximum temperature dropping to 19°C, ARY News reported.

According to Met Office, a maximum temperature of 19°C was recorded in Karachi in day time due to rainfall, breaking a 13-year record.

The last time Karachi experienced the coldest day was in 2008 when the temperature dropped to 19.6 °C.

The Met department said the cold spell is expected to continue in the metropolis for the next couple of days.

Read More: KARACHI RAIN: WHICH AREA RECEIVED HIGHEST RAINFALL?

The light rainfall was reported in several city areas including Sohrab Goth, Gulzar Hijri, Orangi, Site Area, Nazimabad, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Saddar and other parts. The rainfall in Karachi turned the weather cold as the mercury dropped down.

The Meteorological Department Monday released the statistics of rainfall in different parts of Karachi.

According to the met office, PAF Base Faisal received maximum rainfall of 23.5 mm, PAF Base Masroor 17mm, Nazimabad 16.2mm, University Road 16mm, Gulshan-e-Hadid 15mm, Old Airport area 14.7mm, North Karachi 12.3mm, Orangi Town 12.5mm, Surjani Town 12.4mm, Keamari 12mm and Sadi Town recorded 11mm rainfall.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!