Karachi servant death: SHC grants bail to woman, two other suspects

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday granted bail to a woman and two other suspects in a case of ‘torturing’ a 14-year-old servant to death in Karachi’s Bahadurabad, ARY News reported.

The CCTV footage of the incident that emerged, last month, showed a woman took the body of the servant to the hospital and disappeared.

Advocate Liaquat Gabool appeared before the court to represent the family of the deceased servant.

The SHC granted bail to the woman, Samreen and two other suspects in the case against surety bonds of Rs50,000 each.

According to the first information report (FIR) registered at the Bahadurabad police station, the young boy who was brutally tortured to death was working as a domestic servant. There were multiple torture marks on the young boy’s body.

The woman Samreen and her son Farhan Javed were arrested by the police from a bungalow located at Karachi’s Shaheed-e-Millat Road, said SSP East Abdul Raheem Sheerazi.

SSP Sheerazi said the servant, who was ‘tortured to death’ actually belonged to Punjab. The mother and son in the initial investigation confessed to their crime.

The accused, according to the SSP East said, the boy was tortured over the allegation of stealing Rs20,000 and was given first aid at the home after his condition worsened.

We rushed to the hospital due to the critical condition of the 14-year-old servant and fled after leaving him at the hospital, the accused said in an initial probe.

