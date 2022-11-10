Karachi: young servant tortured to death

KARACHI: In a brutal incident, a young servant was tortured to death in the posh area of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the first information report (FIR), the young boy who was brutally tortured to death was working as a home servant in Bahadurabad Karachi. There are multiple torture marks on the young boy’s dead body.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows a woman took the dead body to the hospital. The body was on the back seat of the car.

The vehicle seen in the CCTV footage is registered against a person named Farhat Javed.

Earlier, a 20-year-old houseman was mysteriously found dead in the servant quarter of a house in Lahore’s Valencia Town on Saturday.

Police said that a housemaid, 20, was found dead inside the servant quarter of a house in Lahore. The deceased housemaid named Humaira was a resident of Kamalia city of Punjab’s Toba Tek Singh district who was working as a housemaid at the house owned by Mian Khan.

Police added that the investigators were ascertaining the cause of her death whether it was suicide or murder.

Following the recovery of the housemaid’s body, police officials and forensic experts reached the house and launched a thorough investigation.

