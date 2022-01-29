Housemaid, 20, found dead in servant quarter of house in Lahore

LAHORE: A 20-year-old houseman was mysteriously found dead in the servant quarter of a house in Lahore’s Valencia Town on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Police said that a housemaid, 20, was found dead inside the servant quarter of a house in Lahore. The deceased housemaid named Humaira was a resident of Kamalia city of Punjab’s Toba Tek Singh district who was working as a housemaid at the house owned by Mian Khan.

Police added that the investigators were ascertaining the cause of her death of whether it was suicide or murder.

Following the recovery of the housemaid’s body, police officials and forensic experts reached the house and launched a thorough investigation.

READ: UNDERAGE MAID TORTURED WITH HOT KNIFE BY HOUSE OWNER IN GUJRANWALA

Earlier in December last year, the body of an eight-year-old maid had been thrown outside her parents’ residence in Punjab’s Phool Nagar after allegedly being tortured and murdered by the house owners.

The terrifying incident was reported in a suburban area of Phool Nagar. The house owners had allegedly thrown the body of an underage maid named Misbah outside her parents’ residence and fled from the scene.

According to Misbah’s father, his daughter was working as a maid at Tallat Islam in Gujranwala. He said that torture marks are present on her body and expressed suspicions that her daughter was murdered.

A case had been registered at Sadar police station over the complaint of the girl’s father, Nazir Ahmed. Police had launched an inquiry following the registration of the case.

