Body of underage maid thrown outside her residence in Phool Nagar

PHOOL NAGAR: The body of an eight-year-old maid was thrown outside her parents’ residence in Punjab’s Phool Nagar after allegedly being tortured and murdered by the house owners, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The terrifying incident was reported in a suburban area of Phool Nagar. The house owners have allegedly thrown the body of an underage maid named Misbah outside her parents’ residence and fled from the scene.

According to Misbah’s father, his daughter was working as a maid at Tallat Islam in Gujranwala. He said that torture marks are present on her body and expressed suspicions that her daughter was murdered.

READ: MAID RAPED BY INFLUENTIAL LANDLORD, FAMILY FINDS OUT AFTER SHE GETS PREGNANT

A case was registered at Sadar police station over the complaint of the girl’s father, Nazir Ahmed. Police launched an inquiry following the registration of the case.

Earlier in October, a child maid from Pattoki had allegedly been tortured to death in a house where she was working as domestic help.

The family members of deceased Kiran Shehzadi 13, had alleged that their child was tortured to death by the family to which she was serving as a maid.

READ: UNDERAGE MAID TORTURED WITH HOT KNIFE BY HOUSE OWNER IN GUJRANWALA

“The marks of torture could be seen at her neck and arms,” Kiran’s relatives said. “We were informed that your girl has committed suicide by jumping from the rooftop of the house,” the family had said.

“The owners have also given 100,000 rupees to the mother of the deceased child to bury her silently,” relatives said.

After the incident reported in the Hanjarwal area of Lahore, the authorities had summoned the police to inquire into the alleged murder incident of the girl and gather evidence from the crime scene.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!