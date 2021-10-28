Maid raped by influential landlord, family finds out after she gets pregnant

CHINIOT: A disabled housemaid was allegedly subjected to sexual abuse by her employer in Chiniot’s Sar Murad Wala, police said on Thursday.

The police relayed that it was only after the girl got pregnant that her family came to know that she was sexually abused.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the victim’s employer, an influential landlord in the area, and his wife.

The girl’s mother said that her husband and daughter were employed by the landlord.

On Oct 27, Islamic Ideology Council (IIC) has objected to the chemical castration punishment for rape convicts and termed it un-Islamic. President Arif Alvi in December 2020 promulgated the anti-rape ordinance 2020 which aims to give strict punishments to sex offenders including chemical castration.

While terming chemical castration punishment for the rape convict as un-Islamic, it asked the government to suggest more effective punishments in this regard