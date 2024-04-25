Rana Sanaullah refuses Shehbaz’s offer to join government: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar have offered PML-N veterans Rana Sanaullah and Khawaja Saad Rafique to join the government, citing sources ARY News reported on Thursday.

PML-N sources said that Rana Sanaullah asked the PM to allow them to stay outside of the government fold to create a political narrative.

PM Shehbaz Sharif advised them to create the political narrative while remaining within the government, sources said.

“It will seem our opposition, while you will talk while remaining outside the government fold,” PM said.

Rana Sanaullah likely to get important position in Punjab

Sources said that Khawaja Saad Rafique was also holding the opinion almost similar to Rana Sanaullah.

“We have to create a narrative in view of the future, liked by the masses,” both of them opined.

“PM said, we are leaving this matter to be decided by Nawaz Sharif,” party sources said.

“Rana Sanaullah said, we will join the government if Nawaz Sharif decides so”, sources shared.

Nawaz Sharif will take decision on the matter after his return from his current visit of China, sources added.