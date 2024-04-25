Several Pakistan airports to get new COOs

KARACHI: Plans for large-scale appointments are underway, signaling a potential restructuring within the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), ARY News reported on Thursday.

Following the appointment of an Acting Director General (DG) at the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), significant developments have unfolded within the organization.

Among the proposed changes include the rotation of Chief Operating Officers (COOs) at different airports across the country.

Additionally, there are indications of forthcoming appointments and transfers of senior officers within the CAA headquarters in Karachi.

These developments come amidst a period of transition following the transfer of Khaqan Murtaza, the former DGCAA, to the chairmanship of the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) as per the notification issued by the federal government.

With these changes underway, the aviation sector in Pakistan anticipates a shift in leadership and organizational dynamics within the Civil Aviation Authority.

On the other hand, the Secretary of Aviation, Saif Anjum, was assigned with the additional charge of DGCAA, the notification said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khaqan Murtaza was appointed DG-CAA during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.