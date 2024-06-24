Karachi: Several cows at livestock farms succumb to hot weather

KARACHI: The intense heat in Karachi has claimed the lives of several cows at livestock farms in the city’s Bhains Colony and other areas.

As per details, many cows have fallen ill due to the extreme heat, leading to significant losses for livestock owners.

The Dairy Farm Association reports that livestock owners have suffered financial losses amounting to millions of rupees.

They further said that the lives of milk-producing animals are at risk as the Sindh government’s Department of Livestock is not ‘ready’ to offer any assistance.

The Dairy Farm Association has urged the Sindh government to take steps to prevent their livestock from heat-related diseases.

They have also warned of a shortage of milk in the city if their livestock continue to succumb to the heat.

Earlier, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that Karachi is going through a partial heatwave, which will continue for next two days.

He said the ongoing sweltering weather in the port city is result of the change in the wind direction.

Sarfaraz said that the temperature will drop likely after two days.

Met official said that the monsoon season is expected to begin in the first week of July.

Karachi and other districts of Sindh are expected to receive above normal rainfall in this monsoon season, he added.