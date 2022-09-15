Karachi: Sextuplets born in JPMC reported dead – sources

Karachi: All six babies among the sextuplets born in Karachi’s Jinnah paramedical center tomorrow have been reported dead due to respiratory issues, ARY News reported citing hospital sources.

Hospital sources told that one baby had been born in dead condition while the other five were also shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital for being underweight and having respiratory issues.

However, two more babies were reported dead later yesterday night, and the remaining three babies were also reported to be dead today morning, sources added.

The babies had respiratory issues and trouble breathing since their birth, hospital sources said.

According to Director JPMC, the woman gave birth to the sextuplets via normal delivery, and five out of six children were born alive. “One of the female children could not survive,” he said yesterday.

The mother of the sextuplets is a resident of the Kala Pul area in Karachi and already has a child, said the JPMC director.

