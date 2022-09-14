Woman gives birth to sextuplets at Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital

KARACHI: A woman gave birth to sextuplets (six babies) at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Hospital in Karachi, Director Professor Shahid Rasool confirmed on Wednesday.

According to Director JPMC, the woman gave birth to the sextuplets via normal delivery, and five out of six children were born alive. “One of the female children could not survive,” he said, adding that among the five surviving children four are boys while one of them is a girl.

He shared that the surviving children have been shifted to the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) nursery after having breathing issues.

The woman, a resident of the Kala Pul area in Karachi, already had a child and according to the director of JPMC, the entire family was excited over the development.

In August this year, a woman gave birth to four children at a private hospital in Sindh’s Shikarpur.

Read More: Family withdraws claim of a woman giving birth to 10 babies at a time

A spokesman of the Christian Hospital said the woman, a resident of Amrot Sharif, gave birth to quadruplets. The newborns included four female and one male child. He said that the mother and all the babies are in stable condition.

The brother of the woman said these babies were the first for the ‘lucky’ his sister after ten years of marriage, according to the hospital administration.

Comments