Shikarpur woman gives birth to quadruplets after 10 years of marriage

SHIKARPUR: A woman on Tuesday gave birth to four children at a private hospital in Sindh’s Shikarpur, ARY News reported.

A spokesman of the Christian Hospital hospital said the woman, a resident of Amrot Sharif, gave birth to quadruplets. The newborns included four baby girls. He said that the condition of all the babies and their mothers is stable.

The brother of the woman said these babies were the first for the ‘lucky’ his sister after ten years of marriage, according to the hospital administration.

Earlier, a woman gave birth to sextuplets at the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) in Peshawar.

According to details, the KP woman hailing from Mohmand district gave birth to six babies (five girls one boy).

