Karachi: SHC orders to raze illegal portions in Shah Faisal Colony

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered to raze illegal portions in Al-Badar Society located in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony, ARY News reported.

A citizen moved the court against illegal construction of ground plus four-floor at plot number S-2 in Al Badar Society. Sindh government, the DG Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), deputy commissioner Korangi and others have been made respondents in the plea.

Hearing the plea, the SHC bench ordered to immediately take down the illegal structures in the society.

Submit a progress report in the court within 30 days, the bench asked the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officials. It may be noted that the Sindh High Court has been hearing a number of pleas against illegal constructions in the metropolitan city.

In one such judgement, the SHC had ordered to immediately raze illegal portions in North Nazimabad Block-L, Karachi.

The lawyer of the applicant had said that ground plus three-storey building had been constructed and now the building is constructing the fourth floor on the residential plot no B165 in North Nazimabad.

The SHC had directed immediate action against illegal constructions on Plot No. B165 in North Nazimabad Block-L and also directed the DG Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) for immediate action against the builder.

