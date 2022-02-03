SHC orders demolition of illegal portions in North Nazimabad

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday has ordered the demolition of illegal portions in Karachi’s North Nazimabad Block-L and directed the director-general (DG) Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to take immediate action against the builders.

According to details, the case against illegal constructions in North Nazimabad Block-L was taken up by Sindh High Court. The lawyer of the applicant said that ground plus three-storey building has been constructed and now the building is constructing the fourth floor on the residential plot no B165 in North Nazimabad.

The SHC directed immediate action against illegal constructions on Plot No. B165 in North Nazimabad Block-L and also directed the DG SBCA for immediate action the builder.

The court said that the building should be demolished for violating SBCA rules and the concerned utility providers should not provide gas, electricity and water connection to the building.

The Sindh High Court has asked the SBCA to submit a progress report in the court within 30 days and also issued notice to the builder.

Earlier, the residents of the North Nazimabad area of district central staged protest against the Sindh Building Control Authority for allowing construction of illegal portions in the area.

