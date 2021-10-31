Nazimabad residents stage protests against SBCA for allowing ‘illegal’ portions

KARACHI: The residents of the North Nazimabad area of district cental have on Sunday staged protest against the Sindh Building Control Authority for allowing construction of illegal portions in the area, ARY News reported.

The SBCA allows the illegal development and violatory constructions first and when these space are given temporary legal covers by these authorities the courts then declare them violation, the protestors said.

The protestors warned also the prospect buyers of the allegedly illegal portions to avoid buying into these traps and and end up meeting the same fate as occupants of Nasla Tower.

Your savings and investments will drown, said the protestors while they demanded the resignation of SBCA Director for allowing this under his nose.

Commissioner Karachi forms body for demolition of Nasla Tower

Pertinent to note that separately, earlier this week, Commissioner Karachi constituted a committee to analyze proposals from companies interested in taking part in the demolition of Nasla Tower on the directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

According to a notification, the eight-member committee would be led by deputy commissioner East and would include Director General (DG) Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), SSP East, senior director anti-encroachment, Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) official, and others.

