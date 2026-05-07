KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has declared the sealing of the office of the contractor working on the BRT Red Line Lot-2 project illegal, while directing the Sindh government to ensure that University Road is made fully functional within two months, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the verdict was issued by the constitutional bench in a case related to the sealing of the contractor’s office and machinery during the ongoing construction of the BRT Red Line project in Karachi.

During the hearing, the court observed that the poor condition of University Road has caused severe difficulties for the public, stressing that the construction work must not disrupt the smooth flow of traffic on the city’s major artery. The bench directed authorities to ensure that there is no obstruction to public or private transport on University Road.

The court remarked that the BRT Red Line project is expected to become operational by October 2027 and ordered the Sindh government to take immediate steps to restore normal traffic flow within two months.

According to the ruling, the provincial government may allocate additional funds directly or reallocate funds if required to complete the task. The court further stated that TransKarachi may approach the Dispute Resolution Board if needed regarding issues related to machinery and project operations.

The bench also observed that the contractor would remain free to pursue legal proceedings regarding the termination of the agreement, in accordance with the law.

The petition filed by the contractor was subsequently disposed of by the court. Copies of the judgment have been directed to be sent to the Chief Secretary Sindh and Secretary Local Government for compliance.

Also Read: CM Sindh orders fast-track completion of Karachi BRT Red Line

Earlier, a SHC bench comprising Justice Nisar Ahmed Bhanbhro and Justice Saleem Jessar heard the case pertaining to sealing the office of the Red Line Lot 2 contractor.

Justice Bhanbhro said that the University Road remains without any work up to Safoora. “The court also has concerns over the delay in the project”, he said. “The side roads should be made immediately after the beginning of the project,” he remarked.

“It is unlikely to allow the whole life span for work on the project,” the bench observed.

“How will the work be completed in time when designs are being received late?” the petitioner’s lawyer argued. “The design was repeatedly changed, saying the K-IV line will also be laid”, he said. “An impression to the public was given that the contractor has been responsible for the delay”, he argued.

“People are suffering. What is happening between the contractor and the government?”.

Justice Saleem Jessar said that it is a big project and the design has been incomplete, “an agreement is signed after completion of the design”.

The lawyer claimed that the matter was being delayed to offer the contract to someone else. “They had also wrote to the Asian Development Bank that the contractor was not working properly”.

“It means they were clearing themselves,” Justice Jessar said.