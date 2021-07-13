Showroom workers silently take away SHO’s vehicle from outside home

KARACHI: The vehicle of a police officer was allegedly taken away by showroom employees from outside his residence in Karachi without giving any information to the owner, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The vehicle of Naik Muhammad Khosa, a station house officer (SHO) in Karachi’s Shah Latif police station, was vanished from his residence. According to the police, a state weapon was also kept inside the vehicle by the police officer.

The owner reported the incident to the police control regarding the apparent car theft. Later, it emerged that the vehicle was silently taken away by the showroom employees allegedly after the non-payment.

Police told the media that the person who bought the vehicle for the police officer did not clear the payment.