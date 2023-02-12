Karachi sit-in: MQM-P to unveil next strategy on Feb 14

KARACHI: The Sindh government has made no progress on an agreement regarding the additional union councils (UCs) between Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) yesterday, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The MQM-P witnessed no progress on an agreement despite postponing the Karachi sit-in after holding talks with the ruling PPP yesterday. Sources said that the provincial government has not yet issued the promised notification regarding the additional 53 UCs in Karachi so far.

The MQM-P slammed PPP for not fulfilling the promises for notifying the additional UCs.

Sources said that Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah are in contact to settle the differences between the coalition partners.

MQM-P sources said that the political party would have no option other than holding a sit-in for an indefinite period if a notification is not issued regarding Karachi and Hyderabad.

The MQM-P leadership also hinted at other options to mount pressure on the provincial government. It was learnt that the MQM-P will announce its next strategy on February 14.

Yesterday, MQM-P postponed its Karahi sit-in, which was scheduled for February 12 against ‘controversial’ local government (LG) polls, ‘flawed’ delimitations and voter lists.

Addressing a press conference along with Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced that his party was postponing the Karachi sit-in until the peace exercises were underway.

“We are always ready to sacrifice our political interests for national security,” Khalid Maqbool said, pointing out that the country’s stability was associated with the peace and stability of Karachi.

He further said that not a single party denied ‘malpractices’ in delimitation of constituencies. However, he said, they will not withdraw from their demands regarding the constituencies. “We will raise the issue again after the naval exercises conclude,” he added.

The MQM-P convener noted that party’s Rabta Committee would announce the new date of Karachi sit-in after a consultation. “We reserve the right to protest again after the naval exercise,” he concluded.

The development came after Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori visited MQM-P Headquarters in Bahadurabad and conveyed Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) message.

Comments