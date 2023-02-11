MQM-P postpones Karachi sit-in

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has postponed its Karahi sit-in, which was scheduled for February 12 against ‘controversial’ local government (LG) polls, ‘flawed’ delimitations and voter lists, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference along with Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced that his party was postponing the Karachi sit-in until the peace exercises were underway.

“We are always ready to sacrifice our political interests for national security,” Khalid Maqbool said, pointing out that the country’s stability was associated with the peace and stability of Karachi.

He further said that not a single party denied ‘malpractices’ in delimitation of constituencies. However, he said, they will not withdraw from their demands regarding the constituencies. “We will raise the issue again after the naval exercises conclude,” he added.

The MQM-P convener noted that party’s Rabta Committee would announce the new date of Karachi sit-in after a consultation. “We reserve the right to protest again after the naval exercise,” he concluded.

The development came after Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori visited MQM-P Headquarters in Bahadurabad and conveyed Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) message.

Speaking during the press conference today, Kamran Tessori said that he had urged the MQM-P leadership to postpone its sit-in as naval exercises were underway in the city.

“MQM had objections to constituencies, which was accepted by PPP,” he noted, adding that MQM had never taken any decision against the country’s interests.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) contacted the leadership of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and requested to call off its Karachi sit-in scheduled for February 12.

It was learnt that PPP’s Nasir Hussain Shah contacted the MQM-P leaders and both political parties held a meeting at Sindh Governor’s House today.

The meeting was attended by the central leaders of both parties including Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Mustafa Kamal, Farooq Sattar, Faisal Sabzwari, Nasir Hussain Shah, Murtaza Wahab and others in the presence of Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori.

Karachi sit-in

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan announced to stage sit-in in Karachi and gave a one-week ultimatum to the Sindh government.

While addressing General Workers’ session, MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced a sit-in on February 12 against the ‘controversial’ local government (LG) polls, ‘flawed’ delimitations and voter lists while giving a one-week ultimatum to the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) led Sindh government.

Siddiqui said that the Sindh government admitted its mistakes in the delimitations and later withdrew the notification.

READ: MQM-P TOP LEADERS TO FILE NOMINATION PAPERS

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui gave a one-week ultimatum to PPP and said that the MQM-P workers will gather at Fawara Chowk and operate all offices and departments from the venue.

He further said that the youth of Karachi have to take control of the city, as the authorities are failed to control the street crimes in the metropolis.

It is pertinent to mention here that the MQM-P expressed reservations regarding the delimitations and voters lists ahead of the second phase of local government (LG) polls in Sindh including the Karachi and Hyderabad Divisions.

After MQM-P’s demand, the Sindh government announced to postpone the Karachi and Hyderabad LG polls, however, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected the provincial government’s notification to postpone polls and ruled that the local bodies elections will be held as per schedule on January 15.

