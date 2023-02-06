MQM-P top leaders to file nomination papers today

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Monday instructed candidates to submit the nomination papers today ahead of by-polls on nine vacant seats in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The MQM-P decided to nominate senior party leaders Farooq Sattar, Syed Mustafa Kamal, Waseem Akhtar, Khushbakht Shujaat, Rauf Siddiqui and other political personalities to contest by-polls on nine vacant seats in Karachi.

The selected candidates are expected to submit the nomination papers today [Tuesday] or on Wednesday.

The final names of the candidates will be announced by the party convener Khalid Maqbool after the Rabita Committee meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that by-elections will be held in nine constituencies of Karachi on March 16. The MQM-P will finalize candidates for the other seven constituencies today.

The nine constituencies where by-polls are scheduled include: NA-241 Korangi Karachi-III; NA-242 Karachi East-I; NA-243 Karachi East-II; NA-244 Karachi East-III; NA-247 Karachi South-II; NA-250 Karachi West-III; NA-252 Karachi West-V; NA-254 Karachi Central-II; and NA-256 Karachi Central-IV.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party also decided to contest by-polls on the National Assembly seats and invited applications from the party’s candidates.

