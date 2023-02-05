MQM-P announces Karachi sit-in, gives one-week ultimatum

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday announced to stage sit-in in Karachi and gave a one-week ultimatum to the Sindh government, ARY News reported.

While addressing General Workers’ session today, MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced a sit-in on February 12 against the ‘controversial’ local government (LG) polls, ‘flawed’ delimitations and voter lists while giving a one-week ultimatum to the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) led Sindh government.

Siddiqui said that the Sindh government admitted its mistakes in the delimitations and later withdrew the notification.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui gave a one-week ultimatum to PPP and said that the MQM-P workers will gather at Fawara Chowk and operate all offices and departments from the venue.

He further said that the youth of Karachi have to take control of the city, as the authorities are failed to control the street crimes in the metropolis.

It is pertinent to mention here that the MQM-P expressed reservations regarding the delimitations and voters lists ahead of the second phase of local government (LG) polls in Sindh including the Karachi and Hyderabad Divisions.

After MQM-P’s demand, the Sindh government announced to postpone the Karachi and Hyderabad LG polls, however, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected the provincial government’s notification to postpone polls and ruled that the local bodies elections will be held as per schedule on January 15.

Rejecting Sindh government notification and request, the ECP has directed Interior Ministry to ensure the deployment of Rangers and Army on sensitive polling stations in Karachi and Hyderabad.

