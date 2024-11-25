Karachi: Six drowned as boat capsizes near Ibrahim Hyderi

According to local fishermen, the passengers were on their way to attend a fair at Bundle Island.

The boat overturned after venturing into deep waters, explained fisherman leader Yunus Khaskheli Local divers are actively searching for the missing individuals.

Rescue efforts are ongoing as authorities and locals coordinate to locate and recover the victims.

Earlier on March 5, a fishing boat around 50 fishermen onboard drowned in deep sea near Thatta, citing the Fisher Folk Forum.

“The fishing boat capsized in Arabian Sea, was carrying around 50 fishermen,” a spokesperson of the Coastal Media Centre had said.

“The boat was drowned in the sea in Hajamro Creek between Karachi and Thatta,” spokesman stated.