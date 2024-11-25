- Advertisement - Karachi: Six drowned as boat capsizes near Ibrahim Hyderi By Web Desk | November 25, 2024 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppPrint TOP NEWS PakistanWeb Desk - November 24, 2024Opposition-led protests costing Pakistan Rs 190bln daily, claims FinMin PakistanWeb Desk - November 24, 2024Belarus delegation led by Foreign Minister arrives in Islamabad PakistanWeb Desk - November 24, 2024Bushra Bibi, CM Gandapur ‘lead’ PTI convoy to Islamabad Web DeskNews Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team KARACHI: Six visitors drowned as their boat capsized near Karachi’s Ibrahim Hyderi, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting local fishermen. According to local fishermen, the passengers were on their way to attend a fair at Bundle Island. The boat overturned after venturing into deep waters, explained fisherman leader Yunus Khaskheli Local divers are actively searching for the missing individuals. Rescue efforts are ongoing as authorities and locals coordinate to locate and recover the victims. Read More: Fishing boat around 50 fishermen onboard, capsizes in Arabian Sea Earlier on March 5, a fishing boat around 50 fishermen onboard drowned in deep sea near Thatta, citing the Fisher Folk Forum. “The fishing boat capsized in Arabian Sea, was carrying around 50 fishermen,” a spokesperson of the Coastal Media Centre had said. “The boat was drowned in the sea in Hajamro Creek between Karachi and Thatta,” spokesman stated. - Advertisement - - Advertisement - TrendingChampions Trophy 2025 US Elections 2024 PIA Lahore smog POLL With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery? YES NO CAN'T SAY ResultsVote - Advertisement - MORE STORIES PTI protest: Lahore police issue traffic update Web Desk - Policeman martyred, other injured as bandits attack check post... Web Desk - Educational institutions in Balochistan to remain closed on Monday Web Desk - Tarar claims PTI leaders seek arrest by choice to... Web Desk - Punjab University postpones exams for one week Web Desk - Opposition-led protests costing Pakistan Rs 190bln daily, claims FinMin Web Desk - Ceasefire, release of hostages agreed in Kurram: Barrister Saif Web Desk - Bushra Bibi’s legal battle expands with third case filed... Web Desk -