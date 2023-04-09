Karachi: Son kills father over family dispute

KARACHI: A son killed his father over a domestic dispute in Karachi on Sunday, ARY News reported, quoting police.

According to details, a son opened fire at his 60-year-old father near the Mahmoodabad Railway track in the limits of Mahmoodabad police station, Karachi. The victim has been identified as Salah Anwar.

The body of the victim has been transferred to Jinnah Hospital for further action۔

According to police, the accused managed to escape from the scene after the incident, but raids are being carried out at various places for his arrest۔

Police officials quoted a preliminary investigation as saying that Anwar’s relations with the his sons were not ‘good’ from the past year and half after he divorced his wife.

According to police, the victim and the accused were living in separate houses in the same neighborhood, and several petitions were received at police station regarding their dispute before the gruesome murder.

Earlier, on November 3, a man in Karachi murdered father and son over the alleged theft of his wifi password.

The victims, Farooq and his younger son, Haris were threatened by Qasim over alleged theft of his WiFi password and internet service. Haris was a graduate student at Karachi University while his father, Farooq worked at a Steel Mill.

