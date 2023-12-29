Karachi: Speeding car falls in Gujjar Nullah

KARACHI: A speeding car, driven by an underage driver, crashed into Gujjar Nullah, Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to police, the car fell into Gujjar Nullah near Cafe Piyala Hotel at Gulberg Chowrangi.

They further said the car being driven by an underage driver, fell in Gujjar Nullah as the driver lost control due to over-speeding.

The boy was rescued by the locals of the area and was shifted to nearby hospital, while the vehicle was also taken out from the nullah with the help of a crane.

Police said the youth received minor injuries.

The issue of underage driving needs the attention of the authorities.

In a separate incident of underage driving, six members of the same family were killed in a tragic car accident in Lahore’s Defence Phase 7 area.

The family was reportedly returning home in two cars after visiting relatives in Shadab Colony on Ferozpur Road. As they reached a roundabout, the car rammed into their vehicle.