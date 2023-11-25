Lahore DHA accident: Afnan confesses to car drifting, over-speeding

LAHORE: Afnan Shafqat, who was involved in a horrific car accident in Lahore’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA), confessed to car drifting and over-speeding, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, several tests have been conducted to determine the age of Afnan however the results will come out in three to four days.

Meanwhile, Afnan’s Polygraphic and Photogrammetrical test will be conducted in the forensic lab on November 29 and police will seek further physical remand of the accused.

Moreover, the father of the accused who recorded the statement of his absence from the spot of accident, will be presented before the DIG investigation on November 27.

On November 23, an anti-terrorism court in Lahore handed over underage driver Afnan Shafqat to the police for five days on physical remand. During the hearing, the investigation officer (IO) of the case told the court that the age of suspect was over 17 and a medical test was required to determine his actual age.

Horrific accident

It is pertinent to mention here that six members of the same family were killed in a tragic car accident in Lahore’s Defence Phase 7 area.

The family was reportedly returning home in two cars after visiting relatives in Shadab Colony on Ferozpur Road. As they reached a roundabout, the car rammed into their vehicle.

The tragic incident also led the head of the family to traumatic stress when he saw his wife Rukhsana Bibi (45), son Husnain (25), daughter-in-law Ayesha (23), son-in-law Sajjad (30), four-month-old grandson Huzaifa, and granddaughter Anaya (4) in a pool of blood.

Car driver Afnan Shafqat, who was overpowered by the locals on the spot, appeared to be a teen and the police arrested and booked him soon after the incident.

Underage driver, Afnan Shafqat, who was involved in the deadly road accident in Phase-VII of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA), has ‘intentionally’ rammed his car into the family, it was learned.

Afnan in his confessional statement said that he was driving his car at over 100 km/h. In the video statement, he admitted that he had been driving his car for one year despite his parents stopping him.