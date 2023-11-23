Lahore teenage driver Afnan sent on physical remand

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court in Lahore handed over underage driver Afnan Shafqat accused of causing the death of six members of a family while driving a car without licence to the police for five days on physical remand, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Defence police produced the suspect before the court, seeking his physical remand for further investigation.

During the hearing, the investigation officer (IO) of the case told the court that the age of the suspect was over 17 and a medical test was required to determine his actual age.

The IO requested the court to grant physical remand of the teenage driver which was approved by the court.

However, the suspect’s lawyer opposed the physical remand.

The incident

It is pertinent to mention here that six members of the same family were killed in a tragic car accident in Lahore’s Defence Phase 7 area.

The family was reportedly returning home in two cars after visiting relatives in Shadab Colony on Ferozpur Road. As they reached a roundabout, the car rammed into their vehicle.

The tragic incident had also led the head of the family to traumatic stress when he saw his wife Rukhsana Bibi (45), son Husnain (25), daughter-in-law Ayesha (23), son-in-law Sajjad (30), four-month-old grandson Huzaifa, and granddaughter Anaya (4) in a pool of blood.

Car driver Afnan Shafqat, who was overpowered by the locals on the spot, appeared to be a teen and the police had arrested and booked him soon after the incident.

Afnan in his confessional statement said that he was driving his car at over 100 km/h. In the video statement, he admitted that he had been driving his car for one year despite his parents stopping him.