Karachi crime report: Over 3,500 bikes, 1,600 phones snatched in July: CPLC

The Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) has released crime statistics for Karachi for the month of July 2025, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the report, 22 vehicles were snatched and 197 were stolen from various areas of the city. A total of 502 motorcycles were forcibly taken from citizens, while 3,357 were reported stolen.

Street criminals also snatched 1,603 mobile phones during the same month.

The report further highlights that one case of kidnapping for ransom and five cases of extortion were reported in July.

Additionally, CPLC officials confirmed that 52 people lost their lives in incidents involving gunfire during the month.

Earlier, the CPLC report revealed that as many as 22,627 crimes were reported in the first three months (Jan-March) of 2024.

During the 91 days, 59 people lost their lives while resisting robberies in the port city, while over 700 people sustained injuries.

373 cars, 15,968 motorbikes and 6,102 mobile phones were snatched or stolen in Karachi during the first three months of 2024.

The CPLC report further said that 25 incidents of extortion and five incidents of kidnapping for ransom were reported in Karachi.

Overall 154 people lost their lives in the first three months of 2024 in various incidents, the report said.