CPLC report shows surge in Karachi street crimes

The Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) Monday released a report on Karachi street crimes in June 2024, ARY News reported.

The report revealed that 40 people lost their lives while resisting robberies in Karachi street crimes.

24 cars were snatched and 135 were stolen from various parts of Karachi in June 2024. 564 motorbikes were snatched at gunpoint, while 2,792 were stolen in June, the CPLC report said.

As many as 196 motorbikes and 80 cars were recovered by police and other law enforcement agencies in June.

Furthermore, 1,433 mobile phones were snatched from the residents at gunpoint, while police only managed to recover 18 of them.

The CPLC report further said that six incidents of extortion were reported in Karachi.

