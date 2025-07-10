Karachi street crimes claim another victim

KARACHI: An armed robbery claimed the life of 24-year-old Jibran, who had recently returned home from Saudi Arabia to attend the funeral of his father, in Orangi Town adding one more case to the list of Karachi Street crimes, ARY News reported.



According to police officials and family members, Jibran was sitting outside his home when two assailants on a motorcycle arrived and tried to snatch his mobile phone and wallet.

Upon retaliation, they fired and seriously injured him. He could not survive his injuries and died. His body was shifted to a local hospital for legal formalities. The inconsolable family has appealed to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for instant justice.

This incident adds to the growing list of death toll connected with Karachi Street crimes, which has allegedly claimed over 40 lives in robbery-related incidents this year.

In a similar case in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 10-A, a working-class youth was mugged for the fourth time.

CCTV footage shows three armed men approaching the helmet-wearing victim outside his home. As he attempted to mount his motorcycle, the robbers struck.

Despite neighbours shouting “chor chor” (thief), one assailant pointed a pistol at the victim while others snatched his mobile phone and motorcycle. The video captures the suspects’ faces, raising hopes for identification and arrest.

Officials have launched inquiries and raids to trace the criminals involved in both robbery-related incidents. The rise in Orangi Town robbery and similar crimes has flickered public outrage, with citizens demanding stronger law enforcement and preventive measures.

Karachi Street crimes continue to claim innocent lives, with two tragic incidents reported on July 10, 2025.

