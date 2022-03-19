Karachi student killed for resisting robbery

KARACHI: In yet another killing during street crimes in Karachi, a matric grade student was shot dead by dacoits for resisting robbery in Karachi’s Sher Shah area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The robbery incident took place in Sher Shah area of Karachi on Friday night when a 16-year-old matric student, Din Muhammad, was shot dead during a robbery bid.

The suspects managed to flee the crime scene after killing Karachi teenager.

Meanwhile, Police have registered a case and launched further investigation.

Earlier in February, another youth Hafiz Usama lost his life for resisting robbery in Karachi after he refused to give his mobile phone to the street criminals near the Power House area.

A youth named Hafiz Usama was killed by merciless street criminals for resisting robbery near the Power House area of the metropolis on Sunday. He was shot in the head by the criminals.

Hafiz Usama was immediately shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in critical condition, however, the staffers of the government hospital asked the family to move to another hospital. The relatives were forced to go to a private hospital after being refused medical treatment at the government hospital.

