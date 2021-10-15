Karachi board announces matric general group result, 98pc students cleared

KARACHI: More than 98 percent of students, who appeared as private and regular candidates, have successfully cleared exams of matric general group, the results announced by the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) showed.

According to the statistics of the results released by BSEK, the success rate in the matric exams held under COVID SOPs and of elective papers remained 98.10 percent.

As many as 19,638 male and female students registered for the class 10 general group exams as private and regular candidates and 18,640 appeared in them.

The result for the matric general group could be found here.

Yesterday, the Punjab education boards announced the results of the Intermediate Part I and II (Annual) Examination held in 2021.

All nine boards of Punjab have announced intermediate results 2021. Students can find out their results by visiting the websites of education boards.

Announcing the results, Lahore Board Chairman Prof Mirza Habib said 162,000 candidates appeared for the examination, while the passing ratio stood at 98.1pc.

“Less than 2 percent of candidates failed to appear in the exam,” he announced.

The board had conducted examinations only of optional subjects due to Covid-19 pandemic, while grace marks were awarded to students in compulsory subjects.

Rawalpindi, Multan, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal and Gujranwala boards have announced HSC Part II results.

