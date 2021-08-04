Karachi sees surge in COVID-19 positivity rate

KARACHI: After a dip in the COVID-19 surge in Karachi, the positivity ratio has again jumped to 23.6 per cent in the metropolis, despite tighter restrictions, ARY News reported.

The Covid positivity had surged to 23.6 per cent during the last 24 hours, the provincial health department said today, noting a three pc surge in this rate.

On Tuesday, Sindh health department had claimed a dip in coronavirus cases in Karachi. The positivity rate was recorded at 20.1 pc.

Separately, Pakistan has also registered 4,722 new infections over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said, earlier in the day.

The NCOC said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,047,999, including 945,829 recoveries, adding that the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 8.22 per cent.

