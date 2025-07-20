Tanker crushes two children to death in Karachi

KARACHI: In yet another horrific incident, a tanker claimed the lives of two children when a speeding vehicle struck them on Korangi Road in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to police officials, the incident sparked outrage among locals, who set the tanker ablaze in response to the tragedy.

Authorities promptly summoned the fire brigade to extinguish the fire and control the situation whereas the tanker driver fled the scene immediately after the collision, leaving the vehicle behind, according to police statements.

The bodies of the deceased children were transferred to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Earlier, two motorcyclists were killed in separate traffic accidents involving water tankers in Karachi, bringing the city’s 2025 road accident death toll to 456.

According to rescue sources, a motorcyclist was fatally struck by a speeding water tanker near Valika Chowrangi in the SITE area.

The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Ameer Muawiya. An enraged crowd gathered at the scene, apprehended the tanker driver, and assaulted him before police arrived. The driver, Sarfaraz, was taken into custody and the vehicle was impounded.

In a separate incident in the Banaras area, another motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a water tanker. The body was shifted to a nearby hospital for identification and legal formalities.

Rescue officials reported that, so far in 2025, a total of 456 people, including 56 children, have lost their lives and 6,895 have been injured in road accidents across Karachi, many of them involving heavy vehicles such as dumpers and water tankers.