Karachi teachers get tablets for digital census

KARACHI: Tablets were distributed among the teachers of Karachi ahead of the commencement of the first digital census in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, tablets were distributed among the teachers who completed training for the first digital census in Pakistan and overall the seventh.

The upcoming general elections will be held on the basis of a digital census, for which teachers are being trained in various districts of Sindh, including Karachi, under the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Tablets were distributed among the teachers who participated in the training at Government Boys Secondary School Anjuman Islamia Liaquatabad.

Census Supervisor and Master Trainer Amber Sultana while talking to ARY News said that the training phase for the digital census will continue till January 21, and the census process will start from February 1.

It will be the first time in Pakistan’s history that paper and pen will not be used in the census, the statistics agency and trained staff will feed data into tablets.

