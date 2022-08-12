Seventh census postponed for four months: sources

ISLAMABAD: The seventh census in Pakistan has been posted for four months owing to the non-availability of technical equipment, ARY News on Friday, citing well-placed sources.

The 1971 Constitution of Pakistan states that census will be carried out after every 10 years and here we carry out census after 18 to 20 years even in this age of digitization.

Sources said the digital census will now be conducted in the last week of December which was scheduled to take place in the last week of August.

The authorities of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) have to buy 120,000 tablets for the digital census, while the pilot project for the census has already begun, the sources said.

Read more: Karachi Huqooq Caravan: Hafiz Naeemur Rehman demand fresh census

It may be noted that the results of the digital census were scheduled to be submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) by the end of December, but due to delay on the technical basis, now the results will be submitted to the electoral body by March, next year.

Earlier this year, a session of the Council of Common Interest (CCI) with the then Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair approved holding the 7th population census in the country.

Comments