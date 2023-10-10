Karachi: Teen girl’s dead body found stuffed in suit case

KARACHI: In a horrific incident, a 20-year-old girl’s dead body was found stuffed in a suitcase in Liaquat Abad Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police officials said that the dead body was of a teen girl identified as Areesha, whose hands were tied and there were torture marks on her body.

Police stated that the parents of the slain girl got divorced. The deceased girl who used to live with her mother in Gulberg went to Kemari to meet her father.

However, she disappeared after meeting her father and later her stuffed dead body was found in a superstore in Liaquatabad.

The father of deceased girl said that his daughter asked him for some amount when she met him. The police’s investigation is underway in light of the parent’s statements.

Last month, a 7-year-old girl was killed in a mysterious shooting incident in a car in Karachi’s Buffer zone area on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The incident occurred early Thursday morning when the minor girl, Maryam, was sitting in the back seat of the car when suddenly a bullet hit her in the head.

A bullet suddenly hit the child in the head and she was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed to her wounds, police said. The child’s body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

According to police, the incident might have been caused by a stray bullet. Police added that they were still collecting information about the incident. SP Central Faisal Abdul said further investigation is being done regarding the incident.