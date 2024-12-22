Karachi temperature drops as city continues experiencing cold winds

Karachi has been experiencing cold winds for the past two days, with the current temperature recorded at 15°C, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

According to the PMD, the minimum temperature has dropped to 9.5°C, with humidity levels at 49%. Light cold winds are blowing from the north, the department reports.

Meanwhile, the city’s air quality remains poor, with Karachi ranked as the eighth most polluted city in the world according to the Air Quality Index (AQI).

The concentration of particulate matter in the air is recorded at 177 micrograms per cubic meter.

Earlier, Chief Meteorologist, Sardar Sarfaraz said a high-pressure system has engulfed most of Pakistan as the cold winds in Karachi are expected to reach 15 to 20 kilometers per hour speed today, Chief Meteorologist said.

Sardar Sarfaraz has said that the northeastern gusts in the city are likely to exceed 25 kilometers per hour in the outskirts.

Meanwhile, Pakistan witnessed its longest night of the year last night as the winter solstice occurred in the Northern Hemisphere.

According to a statement from Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission, this phenomenon marked the shortest day and the longest night due to the earth’s axial tilt.

The winter solstice happens annually on December 21 or 22 when the Northern Hemisphere is tilted furthest away from the sun.

As the days following the solstice progress, daylight hours will gradually increase.