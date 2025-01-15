Karachi temperatures expected to drop further, forecasts PMD

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast further drop in Karachi temperatures in the coming days.

The city of Karachi continues to experience a cold wave, with weather experts predicting a further drop in temperatures this week.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), nighttime temperatures are expected to hover between 10°C and 12°C until January 19.

Strong winds are forecast for January 17, which may intensify the chilly conditions in Karachi. The current temperature in the city is recorded at 12°C, with a maximum daytime temperature of 26°C anticipated.

Humidity levels stand at 70% in Karachi, while winds are blowing from the northeast at a speed of 11 km/h. Citizens have been advised to prepare for cooler weather in the coming days as winter conditions persist.

Meanwhile, the weather will remain cold and dry in most parts of Pakistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Punjab and Upper Sindh will likely witness dense fog during the morning and night hours.

Northwestern Balochistan is expected to receive isolated rain and snowfall in select areas. The weather in Islamabad and surrounding areas will remain cold and dry. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will experience cold weather, with intense cold predicted in the mountainous regions. Most districts of Punjab and Sindh are set to have cold and dry weather conditions. In Balochistan, the weather will remain cold, with severe cold expected in the high-altitude areas.

Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are forecast to experience extremely cold weather with partly cloudy skies. Citizens, especially those in mountainous and fog-affected regions, are advised to take precautions as winter conditions intensify.