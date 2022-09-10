Karachi: Tenant arrested for rape, murder of landlord’s 10yo daughter

Karachi: Police have arrested a local tenant from Mehmoodabad Karachi for allegedly raping and murdering his landlord’s 10 year old daughter, ARY News reported.

According to details, a tenant of Mehmoodabad area of Karachi named Zeeshan was arrested for the alleged rape and murder of the his landlord’s 10 year old daughter. The girl was found dead in Akhtar Colony Block B some days back, the police told.

The police said that the man probably strangled the girl after raping her as the doctors found marks over the girls neck in the initial examination. The girl was murdered after being brutally tortured, the doctors said.

The authentic reason of the girl’s death will be revealed after the post mortem of the girl’s body, the police said.

In a similar incident in Lahore on August 29, a 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in a private swimming pool in Lahore’s Sharifpura area in the vicinity of Manawan police station.

The girl, along with his brother and younger sister, went to a private swimming pool and later went missing, the first information report (FIR) stated. The owner of the private swimming pool, Ali Raza told the family that she went to her home, however, the family did not find the girl despite searching everywhere.

