Karachi: Thieves steal vehicle of ex-policeman

KARACHI: In yet another incident of car lifting in Karachi, a vehicle of the former police officer was stolen from the metropolis, ARY News reported. 

According to a CCTV footage available with ARY News, robbers can be seen stealing the vehicle of the former police officer in Malir’s Gulshan Qadri city۔

The two car lifters involved in the incident came in the car around 4 o’clock in the morning, the footage could see a thief monitoring and the other starting the vehicle. Both the robbers fled the scene within minutes.

The vehicle theft report has been filed at the Malir City police station against unknown robbers.

