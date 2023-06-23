Sindh announces head money for six hardened criminals

KARACHI: Sindh home department has issued a list of six hardened criminals with bounties on their heads, ARY News reported on Friday.

Head money was announced for six wanted criminals at the request of the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC). According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdul Raheem Sheerazi, the provincial government has announced a Rs6 million bounty on the head of Kashif Abro aka Anwar Ali.

Rs5 million each have been announced as a prize for those who help in the arrest of Nazir Bhayo and Akbar Bhayo. Rs5 million head money has been announced for Mujahid Jamal Mirani and Rs3 million each for Mumtaz Bhayo and Muhammad Khan Mallah.

According to SSP Sheerazi, Kashif Abro is wanted in more than 40 cases, Mujahid Jamal Meerani is facing over 20 cases.

Read more: Key commander of banned outfit with Rs5m head money arrested

The government announcement said that the prize will be given to the people who will provide important information leading to the arrest of these hardened criminals.

Earlier in May, the Sindh government announced a bounty on the head of 27 bandits.

The Sindh home department announced Rs0.5 million to 3 million on the head or arrest of 27 Shikarpur bandits.