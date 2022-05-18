Key commander of banned outfit with Rs5m head money arrested

SWAT: A key commander of a banned outfit has been arrested during a raid of Kanju police station in Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The officials of Swat’s Kanju police station arrested a key commander of a banned outfit. The arrested person is identified as Ahmed Ali Shah ‘Nidar Mulla’ who was working as the in charge of radio and used to deliver inflammatory speeches.

Ahmed Ali Shah aka Nidar Mulla went into hiding after a terrorist attack. He was wanted in different cases of attacks on the security forces, police said.

Police said that the government had offered Rs5 million bounty on Nidar Mulla’s head.

READ: ‘OUTLAWED BLA MAJEED BRIGADE’S MEMBER, WOMAN ARRESTED IN TURBAT’

Earlier on May 16, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had arrested a female suicide bomber who wanted to target a Chinese convoy on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route.

Turbat CTD and Women Police had raided Hoshab and arrested the female suicide bomber. During the raid explosives, and detonators were also recovered.

The CTD had said the woman belonged to a banned organization and wanted to target a Chinese convoy on the CPEC route. The CTD had said the woman belonged to the same group that carried out the attack on Karachi University.

READ: TERRORIST KILLED IN CTD RAID ‘PLANTED MOTORCYCLE’ FOR KARACHI BLAST

While addressing a press conference today, the spokesperson of the Balochistan government Farah Azeem Shah said that the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Makran Range had conducted a raid in Hoshab town of Balochistan on May 16 in which a suspected woman Noor Jehan was arrested along with her accomplice.

“Her accomplice is a member of the outlawed BLA Majeed Brigade from which a suicide jacket, six hand grenades and explosive material were also recovered.”

Farah Azeem Shah said that the arrested woman made revelations regarding the BLA activities. “She revealed that Aslam alias Uccho’s wife is training more women for terrorist activities.”

Shah said that the higher authorities have initiated talks with the Dubai government.

The spokesperson said that a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against the accused while seven-day remand was also given by the local court.

Comments