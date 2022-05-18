Terrorist killed in CTD raid ‘planted motorcycle’ for Karachi blast

KARACHI: An alleged terrorist who was killed in a joint raid carried out by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and an intelligence agency has turned out to be the executor of a bomb blast in Karachi’s Saddar neighbourhood, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources within CTD, Allah Dino has turned out to be a prime facilitator in the Saddar blast after a CCTV footage confirmed that he brought the IED-planted motorcycle and later blew it up with the help of remote control.

“Both Allah Dino and Nawab killed during today’s raid hail from Tharparkar area and belong to a banned nationalist outfit, SRA,” they said.

The CTD officials further revealed that Allah Dino was preparing for another attack today when he along with his other accomplice was killed today. “The CTD wanted to arrest them but they offered resistance,” they said adding that the suspect was also a key member of a nationalist party.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) along with the intelligence agencies claimed to have shot dead two terrorists associated with a separatist group in Karachi.

According to incharge CTD, Mazhar Mashwani, intelligence agencies and CTD conducted a joint operation in Maripur area of Karachi in the wee hours of Wednesday, during which terrorists present in the area opened fire.

The law enforcement agencies returned the fire due to which two terrorists were killed, while their accomplice fled the scene. The killed terrorists were identified as Allah Dino and Nawab and belonged to a banned organization.

